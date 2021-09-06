Acharya: Pooja Hegde opens up on working in Chiranjeevi starrer; Says 'Fulfilled my long harbored dream'

Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in Telugu cinema, at the moment. This Kannada beauty made her Telugu debut with Oka Laila Kosam (2014) opposite Naga Chaitanya and made her way through to the top with many hit movies opposite top heroes. The actress will be seen next in the Telugu film Acharya, co-starring the father and son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Pooja Hegde revealed that it was a dream come true moment for her that she got an opportunity to be a part of the film. The actress also said that she always wanted to work with Chiranjeevi and the dream has come true with Koratala Siva's directorial Acharya. "Acharya is like a dream come true for me as it has been a long-standing aspiration for me to share the screen space with Chiranjeevi garu," Bollywood Life quoted Pooja Hegde saying.

Pooja Hegde, for the first time, will be seen in a non-glam look, where she plays the character of Neelambari, the love interest to Ram Charan’s character.

Acharya is one of the highly anticipated films of the year 2021, this socio-political drama features Megastar Chiranjeevi as a carpenter turned social reformer, who taints the land red with the blood of bad people and seeks justice for the innocent. Ram Charan is sharing the screen space with his father, Chiranjeevi and appears as Siddha who is drawn towards the rebellious movement. While Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady, Sonu Sood is playing the role of an antagonist and Jisshu Sengupta will appear in a pivotal role. Bankrolled by Ram Charan and Anvesh Reddy, the new release date post coronavirus second wave is yet to be announced.