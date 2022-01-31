Acharya POSTPONED again; Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan starrer gets a new release date

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya has yet again being postponed. The makers have pushed their release date from February 4 to March 29. Acharya will release a week after Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR.

The film was originally scheduled for release on May 13, then got postponed to February 4 due to COVID-19 and shut down of theatres in the country and now to March 29.

Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Sonu Sood is the antagonist of the film. Ram Charan in a full-length role of Siddha and Regina Cassandra will appear for a special song. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru. Acharya is produced by Ram Charan and Anvesh Reddy under Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments banners, respectively.

Acharya is a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. This middle-aged protagonist launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple assets and donations.