Acharya Promotions: Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde twin in black; Chiranjeevi looks handsome in a semi-formal attire

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan fronted Acharya will be releasing on 29 April. As the release nears, the team of this action drama is promoting the film. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde reached Hyderabad today to talk about their next. The RRR actor pulled off another suave look in a black kurta pajama and the Radhe Shyam actress accompanied him in a stunning black saree with golden embellish. The Megastar once again stole the show in semi-casual attire.

Previously, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Upasana Kamineni Konidela attended the pre-release bash for Acharya, with RRR director, SS Rajamouli as the chief guest.

Check out the video below:

This action drama has been bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. The power-packed trailer of the flick has made the movie buffs even more impatient for this socio-political entertainer. As per the video, the project talks about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer (Chiranjeevi). He cannot take all this corruption going on around him any longer and decides to fight against the Endowments Department.

Coming to the film's crew, Mani Sharma has provided the score for Acharya, while cinematography has been performed by Tirru. Meanwhile, Naveen Nooli is responsible for the film's editing.

Also, Kajal Aggarwal, who was believed to be the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya, is not a part of the film. Director Koratala Siva confirmed the same during a promotional interview. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal's part, which she shot before her pregnancy has been edited from the movie.

