Acharya: Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde look magical in the first look from Neelambari song
by Khushboo Ratda | Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:52 AM IST | 492
The second single Neelambari from Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya will be out on 5th November at 11:07 AM. Featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, the teaser poster for the song looks every bit magical.
A memorable melody from #Manisharma to take you back in time #Acharya second single #Neelambari releasing on 5th Nov at 11:07 AM #AcharyaOnFeb4th— Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) November 2, 2021
Megastar @KChiruTweets @AlwaysRamCharan #Sivakoratala @MsKajalAggarwal @hegdepooja #NiranjanReddy @MatineeEnt @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/NVXKNLMY48
Credits: Twitter
