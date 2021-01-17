Acharya: Ram Charan joins Chiranjeevi starrer and the first teaser poster looks TERRIFIC

After a lot of speculations, the first look of Ram Charan from Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya is out and it looks promising.

In December, Ram Charan had visited on the sets of Acharya, starring his father and megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The director was clicked having a candid conversation with director Koratala Siva on the sets. Now, after much speculations, if he is a part of the film, director Koratala Siva has left Ram Charan fans stunned by sharing the first look of the actor from Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Yes, Charan is a part of the film and the first teaser poster looks terrific. He will be seen playing the role of a 'Siddha' in the upcoming action-drama.

One can see, Charan wearing a saffron kurta, rudraksha and a ring in the ear. The first look of Charan has taken social media by storm and fans can't wait to know what's next in store for them. Ram Charan is also the producer of the film and is backing the project under the Konidela Production Company. Charan's cameo in the movie is going to be the highlight. Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the female lead role. Acharya is set to hit the screens in Summer 2021.

Take a look at Ram Charan's first teaser poster for Acharya:

Besides Acharya, Ram Charan also has SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He is playing the role of Indian freedom fighter Alluri Seeta Rama Raju alongside Jr NTR.

Ram Charan, meanwhile, recently recovered of COVID-19. The RRR star shared a note of the same on Instagram and wrote, "Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid 19. Can't wait to be back to work very soon. Thank you again for all your good wishes."

