Acharya shoot wrapped with two songs left; Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan's new PHOTO goes viral

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Director Siva Kortala’s socio-political film Acharya. It is one of the most awaited films as the father and son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be sharing the same screen for the first time. While the Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the action to unfold, the latest update and photo from the film has taken the internet by storm.

The production team has announced that except for two songs, the entire shoot of Acharya has been wrapped. The two songs are expected to be shot at the very last. Along with this update, an unseen photo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has surfaced on the internet and is currently going viral. In the photo, the actors can be seen sitting on a rock, donning forest camouflage outfits with forest area and pond in the background. This picture is proof of the anticipation the film is creating because of the father and son duo.

Acharya, which was supposed to hit the theatres on May 13, has been postponed due to the pandemic. Post lockdown due to the second wave of Coronavirus, the makers had resumed shoot and have finally wrapped up to move on to post-production work. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Also Read: Fans trend Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan as the characters played by star studded cast surface online

Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Pooja Hedge, Sonu Sood, Kajal Agarwal in lead roles along with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Acharya is produced by Ram Charan and Anvesh Reddy under Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments banners, respectively. Regina Cassandra appears on a special dance number with Chiranjeevi. Mani Sharma is composing the music.