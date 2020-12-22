Acharya: Sonu Sood reveals how Chiranjeevi talked about not being able to hit him in an action scene

Sonu Sood will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Acharya. The movie has been directed by Koratala Siva.

Sonu Sood’s act of kindness amid the massive lockdown in the country is known to everyone. The actor has also been termed a ‘messiah’ for whatever help he provided to the poor, especially the migrant workers amidst the unprecedented situation. In the midst of all this, he has continued working on his upcoming projects one of which is Acharya. For the unversed, Sonu plays a significant role in the much-anticipated movie that also features megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

The Dabangg actor has recalled an anecdote related to the movie while having made a special appearance at an event. He remembers shooting an action sequence with Chiranjeevi during which the latter spoke a few words about him. The South star reportedly said that Sonu being a part of the film is a big problem as he can’t hit him in the action scene. He is also said to have mentioned that people will curse him if he does that.

Sonu Sood recalls yet another scene that was reshot in which Chiranjeevi was placing his feet on him. The actor also reveals how the script of another Telugu movie has been changed while keeping in mind his present off-screen image. For the unversed, Sonu has earlier played negative roles in various Bollywood and South movies that include Dabangg, R…Rajkummar, Arundhati, and many others. Talking about Acharya, the action drama has been produced by Ram Charan and is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

