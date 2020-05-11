Acharya star Chiranjeevi thanked a woman police officer for providing food to the needy amid lockdown

The southern superstar went on to add that when he saw the video, of a woman police officer, helping the needy he felt very emotional.

The south megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account to thank all the mothers out there on the special occasion of Mother's Day. The south star who will feature in the upcoming film titled Acharya revealed that he saw a video of a woman police officer providing food to a woman who looked unstable. The southern superstar went on to add that when he saw the video, he felt very emotional. Furthermore, Chiranjeevi adds that a woman's maternal instincts are to care, love, and feed. The actor reportedly also made a phone call to the brave woman police officer who was making sure that the needy people do not go hungry.

On the work front, the south megastar Chiranjeevi will star as the lead actor in the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial called Acharya. The film is expected to be a drama with a very powerful social message as the central theme. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor has also been sharing a glimpse of his life with his fans on Instagram, amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The fans were delighted when the south star Chiranjeevi shared pictures of him watering the plants at his home garden.

Check out Chiranjeevi's post:

Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/LpqDS8bbDO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (KChiruTweets) May 10, 2020

The news reports further suggest that the ace director Koratala Siva is planning on having tight shoot schedules for his film Acharya once the government gives them permission to shoot films. The much-awaited drama Acharya also made headlines recently when the former female lead of the film, Trisha Krishnan left the film citing creative differences with the makers.

(ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan takes online 'filming lessons' from Gautham Menon and can't wait to show it to her fans; Watch)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×