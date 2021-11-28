Acharya Teaser OUT: Ram Charan's role as Siddha in Chiranjeevi starrer is fierce and will give you goosebumps

Acharya starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is one of the much-anticipated films that is releasing on February 4, 2022. Adding excitement to the ongoing buzz among the fans, the makers of Acharya have released the much-awaited teaser of Ram Charan's role as Siddha. The teaser looks every bit intriguing and is worth the wait.

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role while Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Ram Charan in the film. From Ram Charan's massive transformation to Pooja Hegde's breezy role and intense BGM, everything about the teaser looks terrific.

Check out the teaser below:

Finally, after being for 13 years in the industry, the Rangasthalam star will be seen alongside his father in Siva Koratala directorial. Earlier, Ram Charan opened up on teaming up with his father Chiranjeevi for the first time in his career. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen," RC shared.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Mani Sharma is scoring the music.