Acharya's Bhale Bhale Banjara Song: Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan's out-an-out dance track is a visual treat

The much-awaited song titled Bhale Bhale Banjara from Acharya featuring the father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is out. The song is a feast to fans as the father and son are seen dancing together and setting the stage on fire. The song is sung by notable singers Shankar Mahadevan and Rahul Sipligunj, whereas, its lyrics have been penned down by Ramajogayya Sastry and the choreographer is Sekhar Master.

Recently, the announcement video of the Bhale Bhale Banjara's song managed to garner all the attention and went viral on the internet. As soon as the promo came out it managed to get more than 1.5 million views in just 16 hours post its release on YouTube.

As the release date of the highly anticipated film is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. According to reports, the grand pre-release event of Acharya is scheduled to be held on the 23rd of April in Vijayawada and the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will grace as the chief guest.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the forthcoming action film will also star Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde in lead roles along with Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh and more in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company The movie tells the story of Chiranjeevi as a Naxalite-turned-social reformer, fighting against the Endowments Department after finding out that they tampered with the temple funds and donations.

