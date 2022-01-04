Acharya's latest number Saana Kashtam's lyrical video released by the makers; WATCH

The makers of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer Acharya have released the lyrical video for the film’s latest song, Saana Kashtam. Regina Cassandra and Chiranjeevi are seen tapping their foot to the tunes of Saana Kashtam. The peppy number has Chiranjeevi’s swag and Regina Cassandra is a delight to watch in the desi avatar. Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra both sizzle as they shake a leg on this festive number.

Acharya has been directed by Koratala Siva with Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company doing the production work. The father-son duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will be sharing the screen space for the first time in this commercial entertainer. The film will also see Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal as the female leads. While Mani Sharma composed music for the film, Tirru has looked after cinematography. Acharya will be out in theatres for audiences on 4 February 2022.

Check out the song below:

Chiranjeevi also has Bhola Shankar lined up for release which is being helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film will see Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead alongside Chiranjeevi. The star also has Mohan Raja directorial Godfather in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi recently joined hands with filmmaker Venky Kudumula. The project will mark first collaboration between these two. The project with Chiranjeevi in lead is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and Dr Madhavi Raju. Megastar Chiranjeevi has his hands full with all these ventures lined up for the promising 2022. The actor will be shooting for multiple projects simultaneously.