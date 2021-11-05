Acharya's Neelambari: Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde's mesmerising chemistry steals the show in this melodious ballad

Neelambari song from Acharya featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde is crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara. The second single from Chiranjeevi starrer is finally out and Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde steal the show with their mesmerising chemistry. The song looks beautiful and it will strike a chord with you right from the first beat.

The lyrics of Neelambari song are penned by Ananth Sriram. V Venkateswarlu is the music coordinator for the song and the music overall is by Mani Sharma who will make you fall in love with his magical creation. Neelambari song is winning hearts as Ram Charan's graceful dance moves remain the highlight. Watch the full song below:

Acharya starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal is directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company and is scheduled to release in theatres on 4th February 2022.

Besides Acharya, Ram Charan is looking forward to the grand release of SS Rajamouli's RRR co-starring Jr NTR. He has also completed the first schedule of RC15, being helmed by Shankar. Kiara Advani plays the female lead role.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a lineup of films including the Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Bollywood film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Bhaijaan with Salman Khan. She is currently shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

