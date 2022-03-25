Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu Review: This Akshara Haasan starrer explores female desires in the simplest way

Title: Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu

Cast: Akshara Haasan, Usha Uthup

Director: Raja Ramamurthy

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Akshara Haasan's latest film has been released on Amazon Prime Video. Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is directed by Raja Ramamurthy and here is our review.

Pavithra (Akshara Haasan) belongs to a conservative Tamil family. While her mother and grandmother are versatile and popular Carnatic singers, her father keeps watching local cricket and spends time, which makes living an idealistic life forced on her. But there is a lot more to Pavithra. Her ideas and ideologies are different and her approach towards life is contradictory to her family’s ideologies. On one fine day, she decides to explore her desire and that leads to an amazingly adventurous day of her life.

If translated to English, the title means ‘Myth of the Good Girl’ and this explains all about what the leading lady of the film thinks. Well, it talks about the four qualities of a perfect woman – fear, coyness, modesty, and chastity. But what if a woman decides to let go of all these qualities and live life on her terms? Will society let her live? Will she still be considered a good woman?

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is all about Akshara Haasan exploring herself in the character. She has done a decent performance as someone who has all the necessary innocence the character needs. Also, she never steps out of the character as it needs her to be involved in it. It is a really mature performance and Akshara has lived up to it.

Usha Uthup who played Akshara’s grandmother, it was quite heart-warming to watch her in such a good performance. Anjana Jayaprakash and Shalini Vijaykumar have also done a good job. Siddhartha Shankar has also performed well.

Raja Ramamurthy has written the story in the best possible way. The emotion has been shown well by all the actors of the film and the story hasn’t gone wrong anywhere. The story has been written and the film is made with a lot of respect for women and it came out well. It is clearly shown that no man in the world has any kind of authority over women and they cannot tell her what to do.

Director made it very clear that for every girl, there are quite a lot of restrictions from her family members, especially from her mother. There are times when the mother herself becomes the villain in her daughter’s life and that has a huge impact on the girl. Society has to let a girl live her life and parents should support her and give her all the strength she needs.

Though not so great, this film makes all the stereotypes in the best and most simple way.