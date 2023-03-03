Actor and anchor Mithun Ramesh hospitalized as he's diagnosed with Bell's Palsy

In a shocking piece of news, Malayalam actor and anchor Mithun Ramesh has been hospitalised in Kerala. According to media reports, the actor-anchor is having a critical time off-screen as he has been suffering from Bell's Palsy, a condition that causes paralysis on one side of the face. Mithun has shared a video of the same confirming that he is having mild Bell's Palsy and is not able to close both his eyes together.

While Mithun has opened up about his health issues and being treated at Ananthapuri Hospitals in Trivandrum, his wife Lakshmi Menon, recently posted saying she needs prayers. Serial actor Manoj too suffered temporary facial paralysis in 2021. With the help of doctors and physiotherapy, his health has improved now.

Who is Mithun Ramesh?

Mithun Ramesh made his acting debut in the year 2000 with the film, Life Is Beautiful. Besides hosting various radio shows, Ramesh also hosts Comedy Utsavam on Flowers TV, one of the much-talked-about talent hunt shows.

He has been a part of films like Sesham, Run Baby, Sam, and Jimmy Ee Veedinte Aishwaryam among many others.

Latest photo of Mithun Ramesh with Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban and Ramesh Pisharody from Italy

On a related note, Singer Justin Bieber too suffers from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Bieber's facial paralysis was caused by a rare neurological disorder caused by the varicella-zoster virus.

