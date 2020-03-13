Actor and comedian Vadivelu TROLLS Rajinikanth’s political party launch; Watch Video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rajinikanth, who announced his political entry yesterday, was trolled by Kollywood actor Vadivelu.

Rajinikanth on Thursday addressed the press and confirmed his political entry. The announcement came after his meeting with the senior members of Rajini Makkal Mandram earlier this week. Reacting to Rajinikanth’s speech, Kollywood’s popular supporting star Vadivelu trolled the actor while talking to media. As soon as the video surfaced online, people have been sharing it across all social media platforms, and the video is now going viral. He stated that Rajinikanth has been issuing statements about his political entry, but he would never do it.

He also questioned people around him if they would vote for him if he stood for the CM election. When people around him laughed and stated that they would vote for him, Vadivelu jokingly stated that he would be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, titled Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has an ensemble of cast list including Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish among the others.

The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the film. Vadivelu, on the other hand, is a part of Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukiran. While media reports stated that the film will be the sequel to Kamal Haasan’s critically acclaimed film Devar Magan, no official statement has been made yet.

