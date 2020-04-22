Actor and dancer Shobana filed a police complaint as her Facebook account got HACKED

Taking to Instagram, actor and dancer Shobana stated that her Facebook account has been hacked and that they are working with the police.

Actress and dancer Shobana has been taking to social media to update her fans ever since the lockdown was imposed. Recently, she made the headlines, after posting a video, showing people how dance can be practiced even in the midst of chores and urged people to dance in order to break the quarantine blues easily. Today, she took to her Instagram space and informed that her Facebook account was accessed by someone and that she has filed a police complaint regarding the same.

It was also mentioned in the Instagram post that her team is closely watching the activities and that the issue would be sorted soon. She also requested her fans to spread the word. Meanwhile, before her account got hacked, she had promised her fans and followers that she will share some throwback videos of her old dance performances. While fans have been waiting for her dance videos, this news has come as a shocker. Shobana, who had taken a break from acting, made her comeback to the big screen with the recent Malayalam flick Varane Avashyamund.

Directed by debutant Anoop Satyan, the feel-good family entertainer featured Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi and Kalyani Priyadarshan in key roles. Shobana also runs a dance school in Chennai. “Each and every one of us have the ability of saving our country. Stay inside the house and don’t go out in the coming days. Save the country that’s your mother land, stay at home. Covid is no longer a joke,” Shobana recently wrote on her Instagram handle, to spread awareness about social distancing.

Credits :Instagram

