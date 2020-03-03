Actor and director Charmme Kaur SLAMMED for making insensitive comment on coronavirus; DELETES it later

Recently, Telugu actor and director Charmee Kaur spoke about coronavirus, which has spread in India as well. However, in her video about the same, Charmme Kaur made an insensitive comment on coronavirus and she is receiving flak for the same.

Coronavirus is spreading like fire and this deadly virus has taken a toll in China to 2,912 people. Recently, the US confirmed two deaths because of the virus, while the number of confirmed cases in the United States have jumped from 65 to 88 over the weekend. Two more positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India ad the news about the same has left people cautious. Recently, Telugu actor and director Charmee Kaur spoke about coronavirus, which has spread in India as well. However, in her video about the same, Charmme Kaur made an insensitive comment on coronavirus and she is receiving flak for the same.

"All the best guys. You know why? Because coronavirus has arrived in Delhi and Telangana. That's what I have heard and that's what is in the news. All the best guys, coronavirus has arrived," she said with laughter. This video of her has gone viral on social media and she is being slammed for being insensitive towards the cases of the deadly virus. "She must be thinking it is a name of ice cream," tweeted social activist Sunitha Krishnan, who is currently hospitalized for over symptoms of COVID-19.

Check out Charmee's video below:

However, Charmee deleted the video and issued an apology on Twitter. She wrote, "I have read all your comments and I apologise for the video posted...it was an act of immaturity for a very sensitive topic and hence, shall be careful in my further reactions."

