Actor and director Manobala passes away at 69; Superstar Rajinikanth pays tribute

Veteran actor and director Manobala passed away on Wednesday, May 3 in Chennai. According to reports, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment for liver-related problems for the past two weeks. His mortals will be placed for public viewing at his residence in LV Prasad Road, in Chennai. Superstar Rajinikanth offered condolences.

After being unwell for the past few weeks, Manobala breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. More details about his funeral and cremation will be shared shortly. According to reports, prior to this, the veteran actor had also undergone an angio-treatment in January after experiencing chest pain.

Actor-director GM Kumar was among the first few celebrities to break the news. He took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers. Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter and penned heartfelt tributes to Manobala, who was a close friend of his. He wrote in Tamil, which is loosely translated, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manophala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Check out Rajinikanth's tribute for Manobala here:

Manobala's career

Manobala is known for his supporting roles and comedy characters. He was considered one of the most popular comedians in the Tamil film industry. He acted in over 450 films over the career span of 35 years. He started his career in Tamil cinema in the early 1970s and with Kamal Haasan's reference became an assistant director with Bharathiraja for his 1979 film Puthiya Vaarpugal.

In 1982, Manobala made his directorial debut with Karthik and Suhasini's Agaya Gangai, and then went on to direct over 24 films. Some of his popular directorial movies are Pillai Nila, Oorkaavalan, En Purusshanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Karuppu Vellai, Mallu Vetti Minor and Paarambariyam, to name a few.

Apart from director, he was well known for his comedy roles, which are loved by Tamil audiences. his comedy performances in films Thuppakki, Siruthai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Pithamagan, and Ice were notable. In particular, Manobala is well known for his collaboration with the late legendary actor-comedian Vivekh. His last on-screen appearance as a comedian was in Kajal Aggarwal's Ghosty.

He also appeared in serials and also directed a handful of television serials. He also made his name in the industry as a producer.

