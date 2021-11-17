Actor and director RNR Manohar passes away at 61

Director turned actor RNR Manohar passed away today, November 17 due to a heart attack. He was 61. Manohar, the younger brother of DMK leader N.R. Elangovan recently got infected with COVID 19 virus and was under treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for the last 20 days.

M Ranjan, the 10-year-old son of film director R N R Manohar lost his life in 2012 by drowning in his school swimming pool. R N R Manohar registered a complaint against swimming coaches, physical education trainers, and swimming pool contractors for causing death by negligence. The police had arrested 5 people in connection to R N R Manohar's son's demise.

On the professional front, Manohar began his career as assistant director for films like Band Master and Suriyan Chandran. At the same time, he also wrote dialogues and appeared in small roles in the films. He made his directorial debut with Maasilamani, released on 19 June 2009.

