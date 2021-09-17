Actor and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Tanish spotted at ED office for questioning in the Drug Case

Actor and former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Tanish was spotted today as he was called in for questioning with the ED in connection with the drug case. The actor will be questioned in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to 2017's drugs case. One can see in the pics, Tanish in the office amidst paps.

Earlier, director Puri Jagannadh, a former actress turned producer Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan Ravi Teja and his driver were grilled by ED for hours. A total of 10 people from Tollywood have been summoned, including a private club manager for their involvement in a money-laundering probe linked to the drugs racket. Cinematographer Shyam K. Naidu, actors Subbaraju, Tanish, Nandu and Ravi Teja's driver Srinivas are also among those to be questioned. The celebs will appear before ED until September 22.

According to reports, Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, and director Puri Jagannadh have claimed that they neither have any links with drug traffickers nor did they consume it. However, the cops or officers didn;t officially announce any news about the drug case.

The drugs racket was exposed on July 2, 2017 after customs officials arrested musician Calvin Mascarenhas and two others with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession. On investigation, they reportedly found mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities on the list.