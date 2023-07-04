Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan makes his Instagram debut; Fans demand for first post

Popular Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has finally joined Instagram. He made his debut on Instagram and has left fans super thrilled. The actor has more than 382k followers in just a few minutes after joining the social media app. He is yet to share his first post.

Pawan Kalyan became the latest celeb to join Instagram. The actor managed to achieve a feat with more than 350 thousand followers. Fans are demanding the actor to share his first post as his profile is empty as of now. No photo or video has been posted yet.

The profile photo on Instagram is the same as his Twitter profile. It is a picture of the actor from his political rally with the flag of Jana Sena party in the background. His bio is in Telugu, which is translated into English, Rise up, face up, choose...hail India!. The actor is expected to share his political views and movie updates on his Instagram account.

Even on Twitter, he doesn't share anything about his acting profession, it is all filled with politics and his party Jana Sena Party. Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive following of 5.3 million users.

Yesterday, on June 3, Actor Naga Babu, Pawan Kalyan’s brother, shared the news of Powerstar joining Instagram. He wrote, “Storm alert! The power is about to arrive on Instagram, granting us additional time to connect.”

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is all over the news currently for his separation rumors with his third wife Anna Lezhnova. His wife is reportedly staying in Russia with his kids. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Coming to work terms, Pawan Kalyan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bro with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro is scheduled to release on July 28th, 2023. The actor will next be seen in director Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He also has Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and also announced his forthcoming film OG with Sahoo director Sujeeth.



