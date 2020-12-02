  1. Home
Actor and Producer Yada Krishna passes away at the age of 61

Telugu actor-producer, Yada Krishna was last seen in the 2011 film Sankranthi Alludu.
Actor and Producer Yada Krishna passes away at the age of 61
Tollywood actor and producer Yada Krishna reportedly passed away today in Hyderabad. He was 61. According to a few media reports, he died of a heart attack on Wednesday, December 2. Yada Krishna has worked in many films as an actor and produced several films. Many film personalities took to Twitter and have mourned the death of the popular Telugu actor-producer. Yada Krishna was last seen in the film, Sankranthi Alludu. Directed by VVV Satyanarayana, the film also featured Sunakshi, Roshini, AVS, Ananth, Raghunath Reddy, Chitti Babu, Jeeva, Kondavalasa, Rangaswamy, Nagayya Naidu, Kavitha, Sudha and others. 

