Actor and Producer Yada Krishna passes away at the age of 61
Tollywood actor and producer Yada Krishna reportedly passed away today in Hyderabad. He was 61. According to a few media reports, he died of a heart attack on Wednesday, December 2. Yada Krishna has worked in many films as an actor and produced several films. Many film personalities took to Twitter and have mourned the death of the popular Telugu actor-producer. Yada Krishna was last seen in the film, Sankranthi Alludu. Directed by VVV Satyanarayana, the film also featured Sunakshi, Roshini, AVS, Ananth, Raghunath Reddy, Chitti Babu, Jeeva, Kondavalasa, Rangaswamy, Nagayya Naidu, Kavitha, Sudha and others.
Also Read: Will SS Rajamouli and Prabhas collaborate again? Here's what Baahubali director has to say
20 కి పైగా చిత్రాల్లో హీరోగా నటించిన యాదా కృష్ణ బుధవారం ఉదయం గుండె పోటు తో కన్ను మూశారు. ఆయనకు 61 సంవత్సరాలు.
Hero, Producer #YadaKrishna passes away. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cDi9odjs4k
— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) December 2, 2020