Actor Ashwin Raja gets married to his girlfriend amid lockdown in a low key ceremony

Actor Ashwin Raja got married to his girlfriend Vidyashree in a low-key event on Wednesday, 24 June. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the couple tied the knot in presence of their family members. Keeping in mind the protocols and safety measures, Ashwin and his ladylove got married in a low key event. A few photos of the couple from their wedding have surfaced on social media and are receiving congratulatory messages for their new beginning. Vidyashree and Ashwin were in a relationship for four years before they decided to tie the knot.

One can see in the picture, the couple looks happy and beautiful together as they tie the knot. Ashwin Raja is the son of film producer V. Swaminathan of Lakshmi Movie Makers. He made his film debut portraying the student Paalpandi in Rajesh's comedy film Boss Engira Bhaskaran. His performance in Prabhu Solomon's Kumki led to him being referred to "Kumki Ashwin"

Talking about his ladylove, Vidyasree is from Chennai and has completed her post-graduation from US.

A lot of South Indian celebrities have got married amid lockdown. Also, Telugu actor Rana Daggubati surprised everyone as she announced about his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj. The couple hosted one of the firsts wedding event, Roka ceremony last month. It was attended only by family members.

Congratulations to the newly-wedded couple!

