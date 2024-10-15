Actor Bala granted bail hours after arrest; Kerala court prohibits him from commenting on his ex-wife or daughter: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding abuse, which might trigger some readers.

A local court granted bail to Bala hours after his arrest under the Juvenile Justice Act. On Monday, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate granted conditional bail to the actor. According to the OnManorama report, the court ordered him not to make any comments on social media against his ex-wife, Amritha Suressh, or their daughter.

In addition, Bala must be accessible for further questioning whenever investigators summon him. As per the report, the actor was earlier arrested by the Kadavanthra Police based on a complaint filed by his ex-wife. Amritha alleged that he had defamed her and their daughter on social media.

In the complaint, she also claimed that Bala stalked her and harassed their daughter after the divorce. Following this, police officials arrested the actor from his house during the wee hours of Monday, October 14, and brought him for further interrogation.

According to Mathrubhumi, Amritha came forward to narrate her ordeal after Bala's arrest. She said that she faced “unspeakable physical and mental torture.” Suressh went on to add that she left the house when it began to affect their daughter. She further revealed that even after their divorce, the actor used to follow them while she thought they would live in peace. She said, “We faced severe harassment on social media, and even going to school became troublesome."

Amritha further mentioned that they faced "constant threats" from the actor, and at a point, everything became unbearable as it started affecting Avantika, their daughter. She also claimed that Bala was never interested in meeting their child.

Suressh even opened up about the accusations of stealing crores from him. She said that their divorce case was settled by the court with a minimum amount and "the allegations of embezzling crores" were false.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

