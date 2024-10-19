Actor Bala shares CCTV footage claiming 'trespassing' at home amidst controversy with ex-wife: 'This is a trap'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions about abuse.

Malayalam actor Bala recently hit the headlines following his arrest on October 14, after his ex-wife lodged a complaint accusing him of defaming her and their daughter through social media. However, the actor was granted conditional bail hours after he was arrested by a local court. In a recent development, Bala has shared a video on his Facebook, elaborating on the incident. The actor known for his work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema also shared CCTV footage and talked about how some people tried to break into his house.

Along with the video, he wrote, “This is a trap. First time in my life I'm facing all these things. Still, I'm keeping my word.” As per a report in News18 Malayam, the actor shared the CCTV footage of the early morning of October 19. In the video, he claimed that the video was of 4. am in the morning and captured a man and a woman with a baby trying to break into his home.

Further, Bala is seen talking about how this was an attempt to trap him and this is the first time in his life that he faced something like this. Moreover, he claimed that apart from those visible on the CCTV footage, there were other people also waiting outside his house during the same time.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Bala’s recent arrest was followed after his ex-wife Amritha alleged that he defamed her and their daughter on social media. In the complaint, she further said that Bala stalked her and harassed their daughter after their separation. Following this, police arrested Bala from his house and brought him for further interrogation.

Moreover, Amritha Suresh mentioned that she and her daughter Avantika faced 'constant threats' from her ex-husband. At one point, everything became unbearable as it started affecting their daughter. In addition to that, she claimed that Bala was never interested in meeting their child.

However, the actor was granted bail but was ordered not to make any comments on social media against his ex-wife, Amritha Suressh, or their daughter.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

