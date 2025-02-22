Actor Bala’s ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan makes fresh allegations against former, claims being still under his threat

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

Actor Bala has previously stirred quite a few headlines when it came to his personal life. After two failed marriages with Amrutha Suresh and Elizabeth Udayan, respectively, he got married for the third time to his now-wife, Kokila. And recently, it was Elizabeth who broke the silence on how she got cheated after marrying the actor and is still living under his threat of harassment.

Well, it all started when Bala and Kokila, in a recent interview, talked about their new journey together. However, Elizabeth was quick to comment on the video about how the actor wed her and thereafter cheated on her with other women.

She accused him of physical and mental abuse and raised a query about how Bala could remarry someone else legally since his previous marriage with her was still not dissolved.

An excerpt from her comment read, "We met in FB and I have all the messages and voice recordings he had with other women when he was with me. I don’t know how he married again. He put a wedding chain on me and invited people to the wedding and the wedding was done in front of the police. He and his mother told he can only register later because of problem in horoscope after his age of 41.”

Later on, Elizabeth again shared a screenshot of her comment on Bala’s video on her Facebook account and revealed how she is now being harassed by him. She mentioned that the actor has now threatened to leak their private video and will reveal her past. Elizabeth also stated that the actor said he would make her battle with depression public.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Bala, in one of his previous interviews, had dismissed claims of having gotten married four times in a row. He called it an absurd assumption and highlighted that legally his current wife, Kokila, was only the second person to whom he had gotten married so far.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.