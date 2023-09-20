Actor Cool Suresh forcefully puts garland on anchor; Mansoor Ali Khan makes him apologize

Actor Cool Suresh’s antics during the audio launch of Sarakku have led to a lot of backlash directed towards him, and rightfully so. In the event, the actor forcefully put a garland on the anchor. He later went on to state that he merely did this as a token of appreciation for her, as she was doing a good job hosting the event. But the anchor looked visibly dissatisfied with Cool Suresh’s gesture.

Mansoor Ali Khan made Cool Suresh apologize for his antics

A few minutes after the incident took place, Mansoor Ali Khan was called upon to make his speech. Then, people from within the crowd started voicing their displeasure with the way Cool Suresh treated the anchor. They spoke of their concern to Mansoor Ali Khan, who was also present on stage when the aforesaid incident took place. The actor then called Cool Suresh to the mic and asked him to apologize.

Rather than just apologizing for his actions, Cool Suresh chose to justify his actions and stated that he only did this as a form of appreciation for the anchor. To make it seem as if what he did was not a big deal, the actor started saying, "Ever since the event started, we both were having friendly conversations." This further irked Mansoor Ali Khan and the anchor. Cool Suresh further went on to state that he had done all of this for content.

Mansoor Ali Khan repeatedly told Cool Suresh to not justify his actions and apologize for his inappropriate antics by saying, "Whatever it might be, what you did was wrong." Currently, the video from the event has gone viral, with many people condemning the wrong manner in which Cool Suresh treated the anchor.

After the issue became a talking point, Cool Suresh also released an apology video in which he admitted that he was wrong to have forcefully put the garland on the anchor.

Cool Suresh apologizes after receiving backlash

Netizens condemn Cool Suresh and his antics

Social media has been unanimously condemning Cool Suresh’s actions. Taking to X, (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, ‘This is not promotion, but public harassment !’ Netizens quickly pointed out that this was not the first time Cool Suresh was behaving inappropriately with women. Also, many old videos of Cool Suresh have started resurfacing in which he misbehaves with women.

