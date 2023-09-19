Actor cum musician Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera dies by suicide at the age of 16

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Actor cum musician Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera died by suicide today, September 19. She was 16 years old and reportedly suffered from depression. As per reports, Meera was found hanging at her Chennai residence at around 3 a.m. today and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Police officials have been conducting a thorough investigation into Meera’s shocking death.

Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera dies at the age of 16

Meera was found dead at Vijay Antony’s residence in Alwarpet, Chennai. She was reportedly found dead by the house help. Unconfirmed reports also state that Meera was undergoing treatment for depression. As of now, there are multiple reports that have been coming out pertaining to Meera’s death. As per some reports, Meera was found dead by her father and not by the house help. Reportedly, at around 3 a.m., she was found dead by her father, who saw Meera hanging from the ceiling fan with her dupatta.

Vijay Antony and his family have been mourning the loss of Meera, and so has the film industry. The news of Meera’s untimely death came as a shock to everyone. She was reportedly studying in Class 12 at a private school in Chennai.

Tamil film personalities mourn Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera’s death

Many celebrities took to their social media handles and mourned the loss of Meera. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jayam Ravi wrote, "It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for ur happiness and love Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever share to parents we r there to face for u RIP Meera"

Karthik Subbaraj took to his social media handle and wrote, "Heartbreaking Stay Strong Vijay Antony Sir & Family.. Deepest condolences & Prayers" Thalapathy 68 director Venkat Prabhu expressed his shock after hearing the news and tweeted, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family RIP Meera" R Sarath Kumar offered condolences and shared, "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace #RIPMeera R.Sarathkumar & Family"

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

