Actor Dhananjaya announces the release date of his next film Badava Rascal; Deets Inside

Kannada actor Dhananjaya has announced the release date of his next film Badava Rascal. It will be released in theatres for Christmas, on December 25, 2021. The film has been certified with U/A and will be based on the life of gangsters. Helmed by debutant filmmaker Shankar Guru, Badava Rascal stars Amrutha Iyengar opposite Dhananjaya.

Sharing a new poster to announce the big news, Dhananjaya wrote, "Yes, we are coming to theaters on this Christmas, Dec 24 2021. #badavarascal."

Touted to be an action entertainer, Badava Rascal is bankrolled by Dhananjaya under his home banner Daali Pictures. The film also features TS Nagabhushana and Poornachandra Mysore in key roles. The film will have Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the music and Preetha Jayaram as the DOP.

Earlier, Badava Rascal was postponed twice due to Coronavirus and the shutdown of theatres in Karnataka. Firstly, the film was slated for August, then postponed to September, and now finally the makers are hoping for a grand release in December after a long delay of the film.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya has a bunch of films lined up. He is also awaiting for the release of Rathnan Prapancha, which will premier directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos on October 22, a week after Diwali. He also has another film titled Salaga release in theatres on October 14. Dhananjaya will be seen next in the much-anticipated film titled Head Bush and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.