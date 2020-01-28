Actor Dhanush shares a stunning photo from Karnan shooting; Check it out

Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared a picture of himself from the sets of Karnan.

We had already reported that Dhanush has started the shooting for his next film Karnan with Mari Selvaraj in Tirunelveli. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of the pooja ceremony of the film, while revealing the title. Now, actor Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared a photo from the shooting spot.

In the photo, Dhanush was seen in rear view, with what looks like a huge sword in his hand. Sharing the photo, he wrote on the microblogging platform, “Karnan shooting in progress”. The film will also have actor Yogi Babu in a key role. Cinematographer turned actor Natarajan Subramanian aka Natty has been roped in to play a prominent role.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has recently wrapped up shooting for his film with Karthik Subbaraj. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles.

Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles in the film with Karthik Subbaraj. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. Dhanush’s movie Pattas hit the big screens recently, and the film’s Telugu version is all set to be released for the Tollywood audience.

