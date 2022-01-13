Actor Dileep's house raided by Kerala cops in the alleged assault case

Actor Dileep is currently in the news for the 2017 assault and attack case. In the latest update of the case, it is known that a search operation is being conducted by the police at his house 'Padmasarovaram’ in Aluva. It is said that the search is to collect evidences over the death threats in the case, which were released by his former friend and director Balachandra Kumar.

A raid is also being conducted at the office of the actor’s production company ‘Grand Productions’ and at his brother Anoop’s house. The search is by a 20-member team with the permission of the court.

For unversed, on December 25, director Balachandrakumar claimed that the actor has the visuals of the assault. He also released several voice clips that could be incriminating for Dileep. Among these are clips in which male voices can be heard discussing an attack on the police officers investigating the case.

Last week, a new FIR is against six people including Dileep, Suraj, Dileep's brother Anoop, a man that Balachandrakumar addressed as 'VIP' and two others. They are charged under IPC sections 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people). However, Dileep's anticipatory bail plea in the assault attack case has been shifted to Friday. The Kerala High Court has stated that no arrest will take place till the time given.

