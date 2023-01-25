Actor-director E Ramadoss passes away; Bharathiraja pays tribute with a heartfelt note

E Ramadoss, the senior Tamil filmmaker-turned-actor who is best known for his performances in many acclaimed films including Visaranai, passed away. As per the reports, Ramadoss was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for the last few days owing to various health issues. He passed away on January 23, Tuesday, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. E Ramadoss's son Kalaiselvan took to his father's official social media handles and announced the actor-director's demise, recently.

The veteran actor-filmmaker, who shares a close personal bond with E Ramadoss, took to his official Twitter handle and paid tribute to the actor-director with an emotional post. "Humour in every word, A smile that never faded. Compassionate. The one who mastered literature, eloquence, and natural acting. Your loss is going to be huge for the Tamil cinema world," reads Bharathiraja's tweet. Along with the emotional note, the Thiruchitrambalam actor also shared an unseen picture of E Ramadoss, on his Twitter handle.

Check out Bharathiraja's post below: