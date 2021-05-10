  1. Home
Actor Joker Thulasi passes away in Chennai due to COVID 19

Radikaa Sarathkumar remembered Joker Thulasi for his childlike enthusiasm as she offered condolences to the actor on Twitter.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2021 10:24 am
Actor Joker Thulasi passes away in Chennai due to COVID 19
In yet another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, Tamil actor Joker Thulasi passed away yesterday in Chennai due to COVID-19. Thulasi made his acting debut in the Tamil film "Ungalil Oruthi" directed by Devaraj-Mohan. The film released in 1976. He was also part of well-known films such as Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Avathara Purushan and Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum. Meanwhile, celebrities are offering prayers and respect to Joker Thulasi who has been a part of the industry for decades. 

Radikaa Sarathkumar remembered Joker Thulasi for his childlike enthusiasm as she offered condolences to the actor on Twitter. She wrote, "Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm." 

Actor Mohan Raman also penned a heartfelt note as he mourned the death of actor Joker Thulasi. He wrote, "RIP - Joker Tulsi. He has been acting since the mid-70s. Very primitive person, with a deep interest in astrology. I pray for his soul to attain prosperity. He acted in many films and TV serials simultaneously. I pray for his family to bear his loss. Om Shanti." 

Take a look at the tweets below:


