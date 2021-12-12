Actor Karthik Kumar ties the knot with 16 years younger actress Amrutha Srinivasan

When it comes to falling head-over-heels in love with each other, a lot of celebrities don't see age. As we all know, age is after all just a number. Standup comedian and actor Karthik Kumar's marriage with young actress Amrutha Srinivasan is a perfect example that age is just a number, when in love.

The couple recently got married in presence of their close friends and family members. A few photos of them have surfaced on social media and they make for a perfectly happy couple. A lot of close friends from the industry including Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli have sent best wishes to the newlyweds on social media.

Actress Vinodhini Vaidyanath congratulated the couple with a sweet and touching note. She wrote, "A couple I’m really happy for… This guy Karthik needed a big break and he got it in the form of Amrutha… AM and KK, I’m sure you’ll take care of each other well.. Beautiful wedding and also have a long wonderful marriage. You both deserve it!."

Karthik Kumar was earlier married to playback singer and RJ Suchitra. They parted ways a few years ago due to personal reasons.

Also Read: Karthik Kumar gives the perfect reply to online troll who tried to put down his ex wife Suchitra

Karthik Kumar is known for movies like Kanda Naal Mudhal, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Vaanam Vasappadum, Mannar Vagaiyara among others.

On the other hand, Amrutha Srinivasan has been a part of a few films including Meyaadha Maan and Dev.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple on their new beginning!