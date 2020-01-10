Actor Lal shares picture with Dhanush from the sets of Karnan; Check it out

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “#Yemen and #Karnan”. Actor Yogi Babu will be seen playing a major role in the film. Cinematographer turned actor Natarajan Subramanian aka Natty has also been roped in to play a prominent role. Meanwhile, Dhanush has recently wrapped up shooting for his film with Karthik Subbaraj. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles.

Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. His movie Pattas is all set to hit the big screens this month. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas.