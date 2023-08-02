Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60: Reports

Trigger warning: The article contains references to death.

Actor Mohan reportedly passed away earlier today, August 2, 2023. The actor, known for his comedic roles, was 60. He has acted in many successful Tamil films for decades now. His most notable works include Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal.

Actor Mohan passes away at the age of 60

Mohan hails from Mettur, Salem district. Reports suggest that the actor was struggling to get film opportunities. Reportedly, he was found dead on Periya Ratha Veethi this morning. As per reports, the police have sent Mohan's body to Madurai Government Hospital for an autopsy.

After a post-mortem, Mohan's body will reportedly be sent to his native place of Salem. The actor reportedly has two brothers and five sisters.

The actor’s most popular role was arguably in Apoorva Sagodharargal. The movie had him play one of the friends of Kamal Haasan's character, Appu. In 2009, the actor acted in another notable film, Bala’s Naan Kadavul, which also starred Arya and Pooja. The film was unanimously acclaimed from all corners.

Even though Mohan mostly portrayed movie characters with less screen time and importance, the actor added a unique individuality to his roles. His sudden passing is certainly a loss for the Tamil film industry.

ALSO READ: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda shares unseen PIC with Samantha from Turkey shoot to wish Shiva Nirvana on birthday