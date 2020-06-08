Actor Murli Sharma's mother Padma Sharma passes away due to cardiac arrest at 76

Murli Sharma's mother Padma Sharma passed away in Mumbai yesterday because of a cardiac arrest, at the age of 76.

Bollywood actor Murli Sharma's mother Padma Sharma passed away in Mumbai yesterday because of a cardiac arrest, at the age of 76. She breathed her last at their Mumbai residence. Sadly, the actor Murali Sharma also lost his father, Vrijbhushan Sharma last year, he passed away at the age of 84. The fans and followers of the actor took to their social media handles to offer their heartfelt condolences to the actor. Murli Sharma is one actor who made his mark in Bollywood as well as in the south film industry. The many celebrities and the co-stars of Murali Sharma offered their condolences to the family.

The actor featured in several hit films like Golmaal, Singham, Main hoon Na, Street Dancer 3D. The actor is married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar. Murali Sharma has featured in many noteworthy southern flicks like, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Saaho, Ninnu Kori, Bhaagamathie and DJ. He shot to fame with his acting skills in films like Golmaal, Singham, Main hoon Na, Street Dancer 3D.

The south film industry fans were deeply saddened by the death of the actor's mother, Padma Sharma. The fans were also shocked over the untimely death of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away yesterday. This left many people in shock and disbelief. The actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was 39 years old, and died owing to a massive heart stroke.

