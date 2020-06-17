  1. Home
Actor Nakkhul announces he and his wife Shruti are expecting their first child; Seeks fans’ blessings

Taking to his Instagram space Kollywood actor Nakkhul shared a photo with his wife while revealing that they are expecting their first child.
In what has come as a happy piece of news to the fans of actor Nakhul, the actor revealed on his social media space that he is expecting his first child. The couple’s photos on social media have been getting a huge attraction off late. Sharing a photo of his wife Shruti’s baby bump, the actor shared the news while thanking everyone for their wished on his birthday. He also stated that they both were both excited to announce the news.

Nakkhul wrote on the photo sharing app, "Hey fam .. My Birthday this year is really special for both Sruti and I! We are excited and elated to announce that #Khulbee are finally having a Baby Hooman. #Oola is already acting pricey and putting full on tantrums galore. She even snarls at me now a day’s. Need all your love and blessing as always. P.S. Thank you for all those lovely birthday wishes and messages! Really means a lot Fam (sic)."

Also Read: Nakkhul Jaidev’s hilarious Instagram post of him being a driver to his wife Sruti goes viral; See pic

Nakkhul and Sruti have always set major couple goals to their fans and social media followers and their pictures never fail to put a smile on their fans' faces. Nakkhul’s Kollywood debut was Boys directed by Shankar. After Boys, Nakkhul was seen as the lead actor in many movies and the most unforgettable ones are Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Masilamani, Vallinam, Tamiluku En Ondrai Aluthavum. Nakkhul and Sruti tied the knot in 2016.

Credits :Instagram

