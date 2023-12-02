Actor Nassar reveals Vijayakanth’s condition is stable; asks people not to believe in rumors

Vijayakanth is unarguably one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema. The actor has been an active part of the film industry for close to five decades and has worked in more than 150 films over the course of his career. Additionally, he has had a prolific political career and served as the leader of the opposition from 2011 to 2016.

On November 20th, Vijayakanth, who is 71, had to be hospitalized due to persistent cough and throat ache. It was later reported that his condition had deteriorated, and he had to be put on pulmonary support.

In the latest update, Nassar, who is the President of the Nadigar Sangam (Tamil Actors’ Union), along with some of the senior members of the Union, have visited the Gajendra actor in the hospital.

Nassar requests people not to believe rumors

Talking to the press after his visit, Nassar reiterated that Vijayakanth’s health is in a stable condition and that he is recovering. He further said that he spoke to the lead doctor, who revealed that the Mariyadhai actor’s health is improving.

Additionally, he also mentioned that he only spoke to the medical professionals and Vijayakanth’s family and did not visit the ICU, as they wanted to avoid the risk of infection.

Vijayakanth on the work front

Vijayakanth, also known as Captain Vijayakanth by his fans and well-wishers, has had a prominent career in films. He made his debut in 1979 in the film Inikkum Ilamai and was last seen in the 2015 film Sagaptham in a cameo role. Throughout his career, the actor has also received several awards, including the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Actor in the year 1988, for the film Senthoora Poove.

Apart from acting, Vijayakanth has also had a prolific career in politics and started his own political party called Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in 2005. They contested in the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections and won a single seat. In 2011, the party formed an alliance with the AIADMK. The Thennavan actor won the elections and served as the opposition leader for the next five years.

At his time of distress, Pinkvilla wishes Vijayakanth a speedy recovery.

