Actor Nassar’s father Mahboob Basha passes away at 95

Actor Nassar's father, Mahboob Basha is no more. He passed away at the age of 90. Mahboob Basha had age-related ailments for some time now and breathed his last at his residence in Chengalpet. For the unversed, Nassar is one of the most prominent character actors in South India and is the current president of the Actor’s Union. The news of the tragedy was disclosed by Nassar’s family members.

It was his father’s wish that Nassar learn acting, and venture into the field of cinema. He initially joined the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce’s Film Institute, and the Tamil Nadu Institute for Film and Television Technology, based on his father’s wishes. Although things did not work out initially, his father never gave up hope in him, which eventually led to him being the actor he is today.

News18 Telugu reported that Mahboob Basha's funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 11.

