Actor Nivin Pauly denies sexual assault charges against him, alleges 'conspiracy'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual and physical abuse.

After news of Nivin Pauly allegedly assaulting a woman surfaced on the internet, the actor stepped forward to address the public. As per media reports, a case was filed against Nivin Pauly for sexually assaulting a woman in Dubai under the pretext of offering a role in a movie. The actor, along with five others, were reportedly booked by the Kerala police.

However, Nivin Pauly denied such baseless claims while speaking to the media. He shared that the news affected him and his family. "This is the first time I am facing such an allegation. Seeing the media flashing my name all over, it wasn’t a good space to be. It affected my family and me too," the actor said.

Nivin shared that he received a call from the police inquiring about the complaint filed by the alleged victim. However, he clarified his stance and said that "justice is on his side."

He further added that he had no idea who the complainant was as he never knew about her in the first place. Calling the allegations fake, he said, "If fake allegations become the norm, it isn’t right. I am fighting for everyone who is facing such false allegations. The procedure does take some time. Friends from the cinema did express their solidarity. But even if I have to fight it out on my own, I will do it."

Nivin Pauly claimed that the false news against him could be part of a conspiracy. He said, "It could be a conspiracy by a group of people. I am not sure, though. In fact, when the police reached out to me and read the complaint against my name, as is the procedure, I explained my side. They felt convinced, too."

After narrating his side of the story, the actor opened up about calling his mother after the news began to do rounds on social media. He shared how her mother gave her the courage to face the public and talk about his side of the story without getting tensed.

