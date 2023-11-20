Actor-politician Vijayakanth hospitalized in Chennai

Vijayakanth is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in Tamil Nadu. The veteran actor has featured in over 150 films throughout his career, and eventually even got into politics, serving as the opposition leader of the state from 2011-2016.

In fact, the Thyagam actor even founded his political party in 2005, named Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhakam. Over the recent years, his health status has been a cause of concern for fans and well-wishers. In the latest update, Vijayakanth, 71, has been hospitalized in a private hospital in Chennai owing to persistent cough and throat ache.

Vijayakanth is in a stable health condition

As per reports, Vijayakanth has been in the hospital for three days now. It has been revealed by his party members that the actor-politician is undergoing routine check ups and will be discharged shortly. The DMDK also dismissed television reports that Vijayakanth was on ventilator support, saying that the news was absolutely false.

As per reports by The Indian Express, the Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian said that although Vijayakanth was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), his health condition was stable.

Vijayakanth’s journey so far

Prior to becoming a politician, Vijayakanth had a prolific career as an actor as well, featuring in films like Honest Raj, Thyagam, Tamizh Selvan, and many more. In fact, he is considered to be one of the best actors of all time in the Kollywood industry.

In September 2005, he announced the formation of his own party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhakam (DMDK), and even contested in the 2006 Legislative Assembly elections, winning a single seat. In the 2011 elections, the DMDK formed an alliance with AIADMK, for the elections. He won the elections, and served as the opposition leader for the five years that followed.

At this time of distress, Pinkvilla wishes Vijayakanth a speedy recovery.

