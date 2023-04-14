Actor Posani Krishna Murali hospitalised in Hyderabad after he tests COVID-19 positive for the third time

Amidst the surge in covid cases in the country, writer and actor Posani Krishna Murali has tested positive for coronavirus and has been isolated from the family. The actor was shooting for a film in Pune and returned to Hyderabad yesterday only to show some signs of covid. He took a quick RT-PCT test and got the confirmation, upon which his family had him admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. This is the third time; the senior actor has tested positive for Covid and updates are still to come in on his current health condition.

The covid cases have been on a high for the last few days in the country and reports suggest a rising trend. The actor who has been very busy with films had been appointed chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation and has been active on that front too for the last two months till the virus hit again. He was last seen in “Meter” alongside Kiran Abbavaram and 18 pages last year. He is one of the busiest comic actors in Telugu cinema who has shared the screen with most of the big ticket stars and is prolific as a writer too in the past with films like Rakshana, Alluda Majaka, Evadra Rowdy, Bobby, and many others starring superstars like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu respectively.

Health updates

There has not been any confirmation of his current health conditions from the hospital administration and fans have been hoping for some positive updates. We can be hopeful for some updates from the family in the coming days.

