Actor Prabhu reacts as battle between Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fans for 'superstar' title intensifies

Rajinikanth has been referred to as superstar for several years now. He was given the title of Superstar as far back as 1978. The acronym was first used in the film Bairavi and has been used ever since. But recently, there has been a big controversy regarding the title. The reason is the fight between Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fans pertaining to the title. Now, actor Prabhu has given his opinion on the ongoing issue.

A section of Thalapathy Vijay’s fans started addressing him as superstar after an incident that took place at the Varisu audio launch. Sarath Kumar said that he had always thought that Thalapathy Vijay would become a superstar, and he has now become one. After the event, many of the Bigil actor’s fans took to social media and started making the argument that Vijay deserves the superstar title. This miffed Rajinikanth's fans and thus culminated in a war between both actors’ fans for the coveted title.

Prabhu expressed his opinion on the superstar title controversy

Actor Prabhu went on to state that Rajinikanth is a superstar and all the others are super actors. He also mentioned that others should rise in the ranks, and Rajinikanth himself has stated the same. Prabhu further opined that not just Thalapathy Vijay but also Ajith Kumar is there. He then said that they should all succeed. He was of the opinion that more actors should come up.

He also shared that Rajinikanth had paved the way and that all of them were good actors. The issue regarding the superstar title between Vijay and Rajinikanth fans has been blown out of proportion lately.

In the Jailer audio launch, the Enthiran actor shared that after hearing Anirudh Ravichander’s Hukum song, he had only one suggestion, and that was to remove the superstar title. Further elaborating on his decision, the actor said that he had wanted to remove the title long ago.

On the professional front, Vijay has Leo coming up later this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the director after 2021’s Master. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is all geared up for the release of Jailer this month. The film is expected to revive the Petta actor’s career.

