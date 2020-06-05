Actor Prasanna lashes out at TNEB; Explains why he did not pay one month’s electricity bill

After Prasanna stated that the electricity bill for his residence turned out to be more than double, TNEB officials pointed out that Prasanna had not paid the electricity bill for one month.

Kollywood actor Prasanna recently took to his Twitter space and lashed out at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Revealing that the electricity bill for his residence turned out to be more than double, he asked his followers if they were facing a similar issue. People started replying to the Tweet saying that they were facing a similar issue and it started trending on the microblogging website. The issue caught the attention of the Tamil Nadu Electricity board.

TNEB took to their Twitter space and explained that the actor had not paid one month’s bill and it was calculated in the next billing cycle which was the reason for the increased bill amount. When this Tweet made the headlines, Prasanna explained in a separate Tweet, stating that he did not pay one month’s electricity bill as the officials did not take the readings from his residence. He also mentioned that it has never happened before and that he has always paid the bill in 10 days after the reading was done.

How many of you feel #TNEB is on a looting spree amidst this COVID lockdown? — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) June 2, 2020

On the work front, Prasanna was last seen in Mafia along with Arun Vijay. He played the main antagonist in the cop drama. He will be next seen in the sequel of Thupparivaalan, which has Vishal as the leading actor. The film made the headlines after director Mysskin was sidelined from the crew and Vishal took over as the director to finish the project. He also recently announced that he will be seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next film with Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady.

