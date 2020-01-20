Actor Prasanna NOT to play antagonist in Thala Ajith’s Valimai; Check details

Actor Prasanna, who confirmed on social media that he was approached for a role in Ajith Kumar's next film, Valimai, has denied that he was approached for the main antagonist role.

After actor Prasanna, hinted on social media that he was approached for a role in Ajith’s next film Valimai, several media reports surfaced, claiming that he will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. According to Galatta Media, the actor denied playing a baddie in the movie. However, with his reply to a fan’s Tweet, it can be understood that he has okayed, when the makers approached him for a role, and he is waiting for them to finalise. The highly anticipated film of Ajith went on floors in December last year. This film will mark the second collaboration of the actor, producer and the director. H Vinod directed Ajith’s previous outing Nerkonda Parvai and Boney Kapoor bankrolled it.

It is reported that the first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped in Hyderabad recently, and the next schedule will commence soon. Navageethan, who was lauded for his performance in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai, and Magalir Mattum, will be seen playing the antagonist the film. Reports also suggest that Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. Some reports also claim that Bollywood heroine Ileana D'cruz will also be seen in the film. Apparently, she was approached for a role and the actor is yet to give a nod.

Grapevine has that the film will be released during Deepavali next year. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music and Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Art direction is done by Thotta Tharani. Though the film’s genre is still not officially revealed, reports suggest that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time.

