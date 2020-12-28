Actor Rahul Ravi ties the knot with Lakshmi in a traditional wedding; See Photos

Rahul Ravi was seen in a traditional mundu and shirt, while the bride looked mesmerising in a Kasavu saree.

Actor Rahul Ravi, who made his debut in Malayalam series Ponnambili, has tied the knot with his partner Lakshmi S Nair. The couple got married on December 27 in an intimate wedding and a few photos of them from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. One can see, the newly married couple are all smiles as they pose for a picture after the wedding ceremony. Rahul Ravi and his wife Lakshmi opted for traditional outfits. The groom was seen in a traditional mundu and shirt while the bride looked mesmerising in a Kasavu saree.

Ahead of the wedding, Rahul Ravi penned a beautiful and romantic note for his ladylove and we are all hearts. Sharing a picture of them from the pre-wedding photoshoot, he wrote on Instagram, "t was just another normal day when i met her first, Then i felt it better...Each day after that was better and special for me. Then onwards it was not my day but my life was getting better..with her beautiful smile and talks..then I realised that the girl who is in my life is not just a girl..”she is my life”... thank you @lakshmi.s.nair._ for brightening up my life and being my life....Love u loads.." Every picture and video from their wedding speaks about their strong and true love.

Meanwhile, check out their wedding photos below:

Rahul is best known for playing the lead role in the multilingual drama Nandini and with this, he set his foot in the South Indian Television industry. He has featured in a lot of TV shows and also hosted the fourth season of popular reality Show D4 Dancer.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Credits :Instagram

