Actor Sarath Kumar's 150th film titled as The Smile Man; Deets inside

Actor Sarath Kumar's 150th film, which is to be directed by directors Syam and Praveen, has been titled 'The Smile Man'.

Taking to Twitter, actor Sarath Kumar, who posted a picture of the first look of the film, said, "Happy to associate with Magnum Movies for my 150th film, directed by Syam Praveen, titled 'The Smile Man'. Wishing the team all the best."

The film will have Sree Saravanan as its director of photography, while music will be by Gavaskar Avinash. Screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Anand for the film, which will have editing by San Lokesh.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Sarath Kumar plays a cop with Alzheimer's in the film.

Apart from Sarathkumar, the film will also feature actress Sija Rose, who first made an impression in Dulquer Salmaan's 'Ustaad Hotel' and was later on seen in Tamil films such as 'Udan Pirappe', and actress Ineya in important roles.

Work on the investigative thriller is bound to begin shortly, sources said and added that comedian George Maryan too would be a part of the film.

