Actor Sathish behind the wedding rumours of Keerthy Suresh? Find out

Actor Sathish is apparently behind the wedding rumours of south star Keerthy Suresh, which has been surfacing online for a while now.

South star Keerthy Suresh made the headlines recently, after numerous media reports surfaced claiming that talks are on for the wedding of Keerthy Suresh and that she would tie the knot with a businessman soon. However, the Mahanati actor denied the allegations and stated that her full focus is on her career and that she is too busy to be concentrating on anything other than acting. Now a new report has emerged stating that Tamil actor Sathish is behind the wedding rumours of Keerthy.

According to 123 Telugu, Keerthy called up Sathish as soon as she came to know about it and had a word with him regarding the same. There has been no official confirmation on any of the claims. It is to be noted that Sathish had acted in the superhit movie Bhairava, in which Keerthy Suresh was the leading lady. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer was directed by Bharathan and Sathish was seen as Vijay’s sidekick in it.

Sathish has also been roped for a key role in Annaatthe, in which Keerthy Suresh is one of the female leads. Other than Keerthy, the film also has Meena, Khushbu Sundar and Nayanthara. Prakash Raj and Soori will also be seen in the Siruthai Siva directorial. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and D Iman will compose music. Keerthy will also be seen in Tollywood film Miss India and Nithiin starrer Rang De.

Credits :123Telugu

