Actor Shaji Thilakan passes away at the age of 55

Shaji Thilakan, son of late veteran Indian film and stage actor Thilakan, passed away in Kochi at the age 55.
South Indian actor Shaji Thilakan, son of late veteran Indian film and stage actor Thilakan passed away in Kochi at the age 55. He is survived by wife Indira Shaji and daughter Abhirami. 

Shaji's father, Thilakan and mother Santha together have three children, Shaji Thilakan, Shammi Thilakan and Shobi Thilakan. Later, he had a second partner, his co-artist Sarojam with whom he had a son, Shibu Thilakan, and two daughters Dr. Sonia Thilakan and Sophia Ajith. 

